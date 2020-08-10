Clifford Earl Cochran Jr.
August 14, 1947 ~ August 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Clifford Earl Cochran Jr., 72, of Little River, SC passed away on August 6th, 2020 from Esophageal Cancer. Born in Atlanta, GA on August 14, 1947. He was the son of the late Clifford Earl "Jack" Cochran and Evelyn Crawford Cochran. Cliff grew up in Atlanta, GA and Indianapolis, IN. After graduating from North Central High School of Indianapolis, Cliff attended and graduated from Ball State University in 1969. He was a charter member (#35) of the Epsilon Mu chapter of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and served as pledge master. After graduating Ball State, Cliff moved backed to Atlanta where he met his loving wife of 45 years Jane "Bogie" Cochran. In 1986 Cliff, Bogie, and their daughter Cameron relocated to North Myrtle Beach, SC. Through the years Cliff held various sales positions and was the owner of a printing business. Cliff enjoyed playing golf, reading, fishing, traveling, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family and friends, watching SEC football, cheering on the Carolina Gamecocks and watching his beloved Atlanta Braves. In the past years Cliff enjoyed getting together with his Delt "OCG&OGs" brothers for reunions and reminiscing. Cliff is survived by his wife Jane Cochran; daughter Cameron Cochran; sister Candy and John Rumrill; mother in law, Lila Bogie; nieces and nephews, Kelly and Trey Hosey, Wesley and Lauren Rumrill, and Tanner Rumrill; great nieces and nephews Mack Hosey, Harper Hosey, Nolan Rumrill and Hayden Rumrill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cliff's memory to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Scottish Rite Hospital) give.choa.org, and the Epsilon Mu Chapter of Delta Tau Delta Ball State University contributions.omegafi.com
Services for Cliff will be announced at a later date.
