Clifford Smith (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Smith.
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Clifford W. Smith
September 10, 1946 - September 27, 2019
Pawleys Island
Clifford Wayne Smith
September 10, 1946 – September 27, 2019
Clifford W. Smith, 73, loving husband of, Thea Smith, passed away peacefully Friday September 27, 2019 at his Pawleys Island residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:30 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murrells Inlet. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 3, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.