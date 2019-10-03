Clifford W. Smith
September 10, 1946 - September 27, 2019
Pawleys Island
Clifford Wayne Smith
September 10, 1946 – September 27, 2019
Clifford W. Smith, 73, loving husband of, Thea Smith, passed away peacefully Friday September 27, 2019 at his Pawleys Island residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:30 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murrells Inlet. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 3, 2019