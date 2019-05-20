Cody Wade
December 17, 1993 - May 18, 2019
Conway
Cody Wade, 25, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born December 17, 1993 in Conway, SC, Cody was the son of Charles Coates Wade Jr. of Myrtle Beach and Betty Floyd Wade of Conway, SC.
Cody had a loving free spirit that opened the door to many friendships in multiple countries. He was a self-taught musician as well as an avid surfer and martial artist. He loved his family, was a protective older brother and loyal friend.
Cody was predeceased by his Grandfather, Charles Coates Wade Sr.
Survivors include his parents, sister; Mary Hannah Wade of Conway, paternal grandmother Sue Nelle Wade of Conway, maternal grandparents; LeGrand and Johanna Floyd of Conway, girlfriend; Jackie Kelly of Myrtle Beach.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel officiated by Rev. Preston Sartelle.
The family will receive friends Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 4:45PM at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on May 20, 2019