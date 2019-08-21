Col. Ralph C. Squillace, Jr.
October 19, 1942 - May 29, 2019
Little River
Col. Ralph C. Squillace, Jr., US Army Ret, died May 29, 2019 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born on October 19, 1942 in Vineland, NJ, he was the son of the late Ralph C. and Doris Milne Squillace.
He graduated from The Citadel in 1965 and retired from the US Army after many years of dedicated service to our country.
Col. Squillace is survived by his wife, Linda Wilson; two sons, Ralph C. Squillace, III and Tony Squillace; sister, Mary Wolf; grandchildren, Megan, Chandler and Reagan Squillace and Marilyn Joy. He is predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Richard Squillace.
A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at 9 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Arlington National Cemetery.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 21, 2019