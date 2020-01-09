Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Colin Michael Reno

August 15, 1997 - December 30, 2019

Nashville, TN

Colin Michael Reno, 22, born to Kristen Carlson – Stripinis and Michael Reno on August 15, 1997, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019. Colin spent his grade school years in Little River, South Carolina. He was a beautiful spirit and it was shown in the dedicated way he cared for his mother and brother. He spent his time supporting his brother and advocating for autism awareness and he was his mother's strength through challenging obstacles. Colin loved spending time with friends, playing baseball, being on bowling leagues, and his love for golf surpassed all else. Colin played golf as often as he could and worked as a caddy and mentor at Legends golf course. He attended school at North Myrtle High School, where he earned a scholarship to attend Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina. Colin earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in May of 2019. He moved to Nashville, Tennessee shortly after graduating to pursue his career and follow his heart. Colin cared deeply for his family and friends. Though Colin's life came to end too soon, he continued to give to those in need as an organ donor. He was able to give new life to four individuals. Colin loved life and his charismatic disposition will be carried on through those four individuals and those that knew him.

Colin is survived by his loving family; Mother, Kristen Carlson-Stripinis and Step-Father Mike Stripinis of Little River, SC; Father, Michael Reno and Step-Mother Lisa Reno of Charlton, MA; Brothers, Zachary Reno (Little River, SC) and Ryan Reno (Charlton, MA); Maternal Grandparents, David and Judy Carlson of Little River, SC; Aunt, Michele Hutchings of Oxford MA; Cousins, Sydney, Hunter, and Harper Hutchings of Oxford MA; Girlfriend, Chloe Fazzola of Nashville, TN; Colin was predeceased by his Paternal Grandparents, Michael F. Reno Sr. and Maureen Reno.

Calling hours will be held at Lee Funeral Home located at 11840 SC-90 in Little River, South Carolina on January 11, 2020 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GFWC North Myrtle Beach Woman's Club, PO Box 711, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597. Donations will support Chloe Fazzola in finishing nursing school and helping those in need as the Vanderbilt ICU nurses in Nashville, TN did for Colin.

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





Colin Michael RenoAugust 15, 1997 - December 30, 2019Nashville, TNColin Michael Reno, 22, born to Kristen Carlson – Stripinis and Michael Reno on August 15, 1997, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019. Colin spent his grade school years in Little River, South Carolina. He was a beautiful spirit and it was shown in the dedicated way he cared for his mother and brother. He spent his time supporting his brother and advocating for autism awareness and he was his mother's strength through challenging obstacles. Colin loved spending time with friends, playing baseball, being on bowling leagues, and his love for golf surpassed all else. Colin played golf as often as he could and worked as a caddy and mentor at Legends golf course. He attended school at North Myrtle High School, where he earned a scholarship to attend Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina. Colin earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in May of 2019. He moved to Nashville, Tennessee shortly after graduating to pursue his career and follow his heart. Colin cared deeply for his family and friends. Though Colin's life came to end too soon, he continued to give to those in need as an organ donor. He was able to give new life to four individuals. Colin loved life and his charismatic disposition will be carried on through those four individuals and those that knew him.Colin is survived by his loving family; Mother, Kristen Carlson-Stripinis and Step-Father Mike Stripinis of Little River, SC; Father, Michael Reno and Step-Mother Lisa Reno of Charlton, MA; Brothers, Zachary Reno (Little River, SC) and Ryan Reno (Charlton, MA); Maternal Grandparents, David and Judy Carlson of Little River, SC; Aunt, Michele Hutchings of Oxford MA; Cousins, Sydney, Hunter, and Harper Hutchings of Oxford MA; Girlfriend, Chloe Fazzola of Nashville, TN; Colin was predeceased by his Paternal Grandparents, Michael F. Reno Sr. and Maureen Reno.Calling hours will be held at Lee Funeral Home located at 11840 SC-90 in Little River, South Carolina on January 11, 2020 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GFWC North Myrtle Beach Woman's Club, PO Box 711, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597. Donations will support Chloe Fazzola in finishing nursing school and helping those in need as the Vanderbilt ICU nurses in Nashville, TN did for Colin.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close