Connie Cordell Barnard
August 1, 1944 - June 27, 2019
Surfside Beach, SC
Connie Cordell Barnard, died, June 27, 2019 at home in Surfside Beach, SC. She was born August 1, 1944 in Albany, Georgia, the daughter of Joel James and Ella Hill Cordell.
Mrs. Barnard attended Wesleyan College, graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in English and later received a M.Ed. in English from the University of South Carolina. She taught English for many years including positions at Coastal Carolina University, Socastee High School, and Myrtle Beach High School. After her retirement from teaching, she worked as a freelance writer for a number of local and regional publications. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Junior Leagues of Albany, GA; Alexandria, LA; and Washington, DC, and the Archibald Rutledge Club of Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. Barnard is survived by her husband of 55 years, Air Force Colonel (ret.) Howard D. Barnard, III; daughter, Elizabeth Lundy Barnard Blum and her husband, Buck; a son, Howard D. Barnard, IV and his wife Julie; five grandchildren, Andrew Ellis Blum, Catherine Cordell Blum, Sarah Elizabeth Barnard, James Cole Barnard, Ella Rose Barnard. She is also survived by a sister, Sara Cordell Lewis and husband Emory, and a sister-in-law, Doty Barnard Dunn and husband JD.
Visitation will be at the McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, July 1st, a memorial service will be Tuesday, July 2nd at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, Grissom Campus. Memorials may be made to the Connie Barnard Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
