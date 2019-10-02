Connie Morgan-Gilroy
Pawleys Island
Connie Morgan-Gilroy age 84, died September 24, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Springfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Jadwiga Wegrayniak.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Seighman Gilroy Jr.; three children, Bonnie Anne Chiles, Christopher Stanley Morgan and Daniel Allen Morgan; two stepchildren, Dan and Tim Gilroy; seventeen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019