Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church
Connie Morgan-Gilroy
Pawleys Island
Connie Morgan-Gilroy age 84, died September 24, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Springfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Jadwiga Wegrayniak.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Seighman Gilroy Jr.; three children, Bonnie Anne Chiles, Christopher Stanley Morgan and Daniel Allen Morgan; two stepchildren, Dan and Tim Gilroy; seventeen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019
