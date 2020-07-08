1/1
Connie P. Coe
Connie P. Coe
Myrtle Beach
Connie ran the course and departed to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born in Myrtle Beach, graduated from Myrtle Beach High School and the Baptist College of Charleston. She was the daughter of Pat Patterson and Edna Foxworth Patterson.
Connie was the past director of Voter Registration and Elections for Horry County. She was a church pianist, organist and choir director.
She had 2 children, Melanie and Randall Wiggins. She left behind her husband, Thomas Coe of 30 wonderful years.
A private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery will be officiated by Dr. Randall Helms.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 8, 2020.
