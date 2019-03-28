Notice Guest Book View Sign

Croson "Gene" Austin

April 29, 1939 - March 23, 2019

Pawleys Island

Croson Eugene Austin, 79, lovingly known as Gene, passed away suddenly to be in the presence of his Lord Jesus on Saturday March 23, 2019. Born in Charlotte to Croson and Ruth Hanline Austin on April 29, 1939, he graduated from Central High School in 1957 and then served in the National Guard. He married Nellie Kidd, the star in his eyes, in 1958. They built a home in east Charlotte's Marlwood Acres and raised two children, Donna and Danny, before moving to Lake Norman in 1977. He loved the outdoors and had a deep passion for gardening, fishing and golf. At the peak of his golf game, he had a 5 handicap. He wasn't one to sit still long, always on the move with the next project or adventure. Gene's impressive career in the insulation business started at Charlotte Insulating, where he worked many years before starting his own business, Austin Insulating Co. in 1970, now known as Austin Company. He was a fair and generous man and his success in business was attributed to treating his employees respectfully and as family. His motto was "surround yourself with good people and they'll take care of you and your business. " He often asked candidates for employment, "What comes first, your family or work?" If the answer was work, there would be doubt and further discussions about family. There were too many employees, suppliers and customers to mention, that became lifelong friends. He officially retired in 2000 when he and Nellie moved to Pawleys Island, SC, while maintaining a second residence in the Lake Norman area. He had a wicked sense of humor and made a multitude of friends and built new relationships in the Pawleys Island area. He continued to enjoy the warm climate and the beautiful outdoors throughout his life. He was a member of Pawleys Island Community Church and enjoyed Tuesday morning bible study. He took great pride in his family and loved each one dearly. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many. Gene is survived by his loving and very patient wife of 60 years, Nellie Kidd Austin, whom he often referred to as his hummingbird, daughter Donna Austin, son Daniel Austin and Jova Jamison, granddaughters Amy Long and Amber Scott (Tony), great grandchildren Macey, Kylee and Tayden Scott, sisters Lavern McMillan and Barbara Winters, practically adopted son Matt Pope and family and many special nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate his life will be Thursday March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Dr. Huntersville, NC 28078 704-584-9004. Visitation will follow in the community room. A Memorial service will also be held at Pawleys Island Community Church, Old Chapel, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church 10500 Beatties Ford Rd Huntersville, NC 28078, Pawleys Island Community Church 10304 Ocean Hwy Pawleys Island, SC 29585 or Unity Presbyterian Church 8210 Unity Church Rd Denver, NC 28037. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Austin and online condolences can be made to



10520 Arahova Drive

Huntersville , NC 28078

