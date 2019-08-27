Curtis Richard Steele Jr. (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Curtis Richard Steele, Jr.
March 14, 1939 - August 24, 2019
Surfside Beach
Curtis Richard Steele, Jr., 80 of Surfside Beach and loving husband of Linda L. Steele, passed away peacefully, Saturday August 24, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center.
The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday August 30, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. A memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 27, 2019
