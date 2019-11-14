Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Metcalf. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



August 17, 1955 - October 29, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Cynthia Koziol Metcalf, age 64, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Chicopee, MA, Cindy was the daughter of the late Jennie Lukasik and Stanley Koziol of Chicopee, MA. She earned her B.S. from College of Our Lady of Elms.

Cindy enjoyed traveling abroad with her loving and devoted husband and spending time at the beach with her family, friends, sisters and brothers-in-law as well as her nieces and nephews. She was exceptionally talented at decorating and painting and held a passion for living life to its fullest which imparted a lasting impact upon everyone she knew.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 36 years, Bob, of the home, are two daughters: Ashley Metcalf and Rachel Metcalf; her granddaughter, Bella (Metcalf) White, of Conway, SC; three sisters: Linda Fitzgerald and husband, Brian, of Springfield, MA, Diane Emmerson and husband, John, of Canton, CT and Judy Lalonde and husband, Eric, of Chicopee, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service in celebration of Cindy's life will be held on a later date in Chicopee, MA.

Condolences may be made at

Cremation Services Direct, LLC (843.651.1194) of Murrells Inlet is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.



