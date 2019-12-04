Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Price
August 22, 1957 - November 30, 2019
Georgetown, SC
Cynthia Lynn Price, 62, of Georgetown SC and formally of Chincoteague Island, VA, passed away surrounded by her loving family at MUSC in Charleston, SC on Saturday November 30, 2019. A private gathering of loved ones is to be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket St., Georgetown, SC 29440
To view the full obituary, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 4, 2019