Cynthia Price (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Price.
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Notice
Send Flowers

Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Price
August 22, 1957 - November 30, 2019
Georgetown, SC
Cynthia Lynn Price, 62, of Georgetown SC and formally of Chincoteague Island, VA, passed away surrounded by her loving family at MUSC in Charleston, SC on Saturday November 30, 2019. A private gathering of loved ones is to be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket St., Georgetown, SC 29440
To view the full obituary, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.