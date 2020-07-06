1/
Cynthia Tilley
1959 - 2020
Cynthia S. Tilley
Little River
Cynthia S. Tilley, 61, died July 3, 2020 at her home.
Born on January 16, 1959 in Roxboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. Solomon and Jean Gravitte Norton.
Cynthia is survived by her children, Blake Tilley (Casandra) and Brittany Tilley (Ryan) and their father, Allan Tilley; sister, Elizabeth Barts; and two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Avery Morley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 8 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
July 4, 2020
Cynthia was a beautiful and very sweet lady. R.I.P. ♥
Vernona Glover
Friend
