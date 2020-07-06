Cynthia S. Tilley
Little River
Cynthia S. Tilley, 61, died July 3, 2020 at her home.
Born on January 16, 1959 in Roxboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. Solomon and Jean Gravitte Norton.
Cynthia is survived by her children, Blake Tilley (Casandra) and Brittany Tilley (Ryan) and their father, Allan Tilley; sister, Elizabeth Barts; and two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Avery Morley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 8 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.