D'Andrea Francesca Amendolea
May 22, 1984 - April 10, 2020
Fairmont, WV
D'Andrea Francesca Amendolea, 35, of Fairmont passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 due to complications from a bone marrow transplant. She was born on May 22, 1984 in Fairmont, the daughter of Gregory J. Amendolea and Denise Plutro.
D'Andrea was a promotions manager and earned a Bachelors Degree in Business/Accounting.
In addition to her parents, D'Andrea is survived by her sister, Nicola Amendola; nephews, Isaiah Amendola and Noah Waites; maternal grandparents, Ida and John Plutro; aunts, Michele Plutro and Nancy Vincent; cousins, Natalie Michael and Jenna Michael; several surviving great aunts and great uncles; and her faithful companion, Cheddar.
D'Andrea was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joe and Alvida Amendolea and a cousin, John Richard Shaffer.
The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 12, 2020