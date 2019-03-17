Dagmar W. "Wickie" Moore
May 11, 1925-February 28, 2019
N. Myrtle Beach
Dagmar Marie Wikander "Wickie" Moore, 93, passed away peacefully at Embrace Hospice House February 28, 2019.
She was born May 11, 1925 in Redford, Michigan and was the youngest child of Gunnar and Martha Henze Wikander.
She and her husband, Donald, moved to N. Myrtle Beach in 1949.
She became the first female mail carrier in the history of N. Myrtle Beach where she was employed for 30 years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years and is survived by her three children, Dan Moore (Toni), Nancy Moore, Susan Branstrom (Mark), six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 3:00 at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Canon Dr. Wilmot T. Merchant II officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of donations to Caring in Our Lifetime, P.O. Box 1193, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 17, 2019