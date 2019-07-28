Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM the Magnolia Clubhouse at Jenson's Garden City , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

R. Dale Baxter

August 23, 1941 – July 24, 2019

Murrells Inlet

R. Dale Baxter, our father, husband, hero and friend, passed from our lives and into the waiting arms of his daughter, Lynne Huntoon, on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

Dale was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina to Katherine Biles and Roy Baxter on August 23, 1941. He was 77.

Dale married his High School sweetheart and love of his life, Judy DuBrow, on August 26, 1961. From this union came three adoring daughters: Cathy, Lynne & Joanne.

Dale worked for Orange and Rockland Utilities in West Harvestraw New York as an operations manager.

Dale will be greatly missed by those who survived him. Surviving are his wife, Judith; daughter, Cathy Cole and her husband, David, Joanne Waterman and her husband, Larry & son in-law, John Huntoon; grandchildren, Kara Spears (Stephen), Robert Skinner (Trish), & Kaitlyn, Jaidyn, Leah and Liam Waterman; three great-grandsons, Avery and Hunter Spears & Robert Skinner Jr. He is also survived by his step-mother, Mary; three brothers, Donald, Dean & Ryan; three sisters, Donna, Dawn & Diane.

Dale is predeceased by his loving daughter, Lynne Huntoon and his brother, Roy Baxter.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550 or to Crescent Hospice of Murrells Inlet 3959 US 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Without these services, Dale would not have been able to pass comfortably at home surrounded by his family.

The family also wishes to acknowledge with heartfelt appreciation to the Heathers from Orange County Hospice and to Stacey and Tommy of Crescent Hospice. Your loving care and support will be in our hearts forever.

A Celebrations of Dale's life will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday July28, 2019 in the Magnolia Clubhouse at Jenson's in Garden City.

Online condolences may be made at,

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.





