Dale Ranney
1954 - 2020
Dale Barlow Ranney
May 25, 1954 - June 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Dale Barlow Ranney passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 at home on June 6, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, James, her daughter, Samantha and three siblings, Faye Honigmain, Jane Heusburg and Paul Barlow, Jr.
Dale was born in Camden, NJ on May 25, 1954. She graduated from Redford High School in Detroit, MI and attended Michigan State University.
She was politically active for many years serving as Vice Chair of the Reform Party for Ross Perot and, more recently, in 2016 when Dale created and managed the largest call center in the US for Donald Trump's first presidential bid.
Dale will be remembered as a loving mother and wife and someone who could bring people together, including some of the nation's best known politicians, for a backyard BBQ. She was adored by her friends for Dale's zest for life and can-do attitude. She loved spending time at the beach.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests no cut flowers, but rather flowers be planted in Dale's memory or donations be made to the Audubon Society.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
