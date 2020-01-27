Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Wayne Tidwell. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Send Flowers Notice



Murrells Inlet

Dale Wayne Tidwell, 86, passed away on January 23, 2020 in his home town of Murrells Inlet, SC. Dale was born September 30, 1933 in Ardsley, PA to Gilford Tidwell, Sr. and Virgie Perkins Tidwell. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Berit Holte Tidwell, and his siblings: Arthur, Walter, Bud, and Pearl. He is survived by his longtime companion, Gloria Fratrik, his sister, Eleanor, his sisters-in-law, Madge and Christine, his brother-in-law Roy, his children: Susan Gallagher (Mark), Laurie Spinello (Mark), and Wayne Tidwell (Kathi), his 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous other family and friends.

Dale was a member of the Navy prior to marriage. He became co-owner of Rook-Tidwell Electrical Repair & Sales in 1972, and later worked as a sales manager for other companies until his retirement. Dale grew up in Ardsley, PA and moved to Willow Grove to raise his family. Dale and his wife were faithful members of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Horsham, where they sang in the choir for many years. He later relocated to Murrells Inlet, SC after losing his wife of 40+ years. There he met and started a new life with his loving companion, Gloria. Dale enjoyed golfing, playing Wednesday night poker, travel, food, visiting with friends & family, and he was an active member of the

Dale will be greatly missed by all who called him Dad, Pop-Pop, Uncle Dale, "Uff da", and just Dale. Memorial services are being planned to celebrate the life of Dale, in both South Carolina (contact is Gloria Fratrik) and Pennsylvania (contacts are his daughters). In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Dale's memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





