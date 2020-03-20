Dallas "Clydie" Wallace Berry
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Dallas "Clydie" Wallace Berry, wife of C. B. Berry for 62 years and a resident of North Myrtle Beach, SC since 1945 died March 19, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC on March 11, 1926 she was the daughter of Dallas Clyde Wallace and Martha Roberta Feagan Wallace.
Dallas and Burgin have three daughters Sandra Suggs Nettles (Robert), Bobbie Berry Lackey, and Dallas "Cissy" Berry. They have five grandchildren, Charlie Suggs, Jr., Christa Suggs Riley (Matt), Chelsey Larrore Watts (Joey), Madison Moore, and Sgt. Katie Moore. They have three step-grandchildren, Mason (Carrie), Sarah, and John (Legare) Nettles. She also had eleven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a sister Ruth Hall Mercer (Mack), a brother, William Thomas Wallace (Ann) and a sister Bobbie Ann Humphries. She had 23 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
She taught her children to love God and all His Creation. She had a nurturing and forgiving heart and often sacrificed her own needs for others. Our special thanks to all those who so lovingly cared for her.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Southern Palm Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm prior to the service in the cemetery's mausoleum.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 20, 2020