Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DANIEL BOYD "DAN" BYERS

November 21, 1956 - April 16, 2020

FOLLY BEACH , SOUTH CAROLINA.

It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Boyd (Dan) Byers announces his passing on April 16, 2020, after a long courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was the son of Ralph C. and Mary Jeane Byers. Dan was born on November 21, 1956, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He spent his childhood years in the upstate of South Carolina and in Macon, Georgia .

Dan attended Stratford Academy in Macon, Georgia, and graduated from Northwestern High School in Rock Hill in 1975.

He attended the

Dan was blessed with an uncanny ability to make friends and was passionate about maintaining those friendships throughout his life. He had an infectious sense of humor and was the life of the party. Dan was a caring person and would always bend over backwards to assist anyone in need.

Throughout the years he has maintained close relationships with many of his Sigma Chi brothers and high school friends. He took advantage of every opportunity to visit with them and reminisce about their great times together. Repeating many of the same stories never seemed to grow old, in fact the stories only became more embellished and entertaining.

His life long pursuit was the chase of the "little round ball'. He was a very accomplished golfer and maintained a very low handicap for most of his life.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Jeane Byers of Mount Pleasant, his sister , Anita Hill (Edwin) of Statesboro, Georgia, brothers ,Tony Byers (Dianne) of Isle of Palms, South Carolina. , Sanford "Sandy" Byers of Charleston, South Carolina., and nieces and nephews, Brooke ,Bayne, Fred, and Ashley . Great nieces and nephew, Addalyn, Everett, Wynn, Caroline and Lincoln. He was predeceased by his father, Ralph Carl Byers .

In light of the current pandemic, a celebration of Dan's life will be planned in the future to include his family and friends.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Crescent Hospice of Charleston and especially to Nickie and Denise for their unwavering devotion to Dan.

The family requests that memorials be sent to Crescent Hospice of Charleston .

A memorial message may be sent to



DANIEL BOYD "DAN" BYERSNovember 21, 1956 - April 16, 2020FOLLY BEACH , SOUTH CAROLINA.It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Boyd (Dan) Byers announces his passing on April 16, 2020, after a long courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was the son of Ralph C. and Mary Jeane Byers. Dan was born on November 21, 1956, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He spent his childhood years in the upstate of South Carolina and in Macon, Georgia .Dan attended Stratford Academy in Macon, Georgia, and graduated from Northwestern High School in Rock Hill in 1975.He attended the University of Georgia and was a dedicated member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity .He graduated with a Business Degree from Gardner Webb College in 1980, where he was a member of the golf team. His business career encompassed banking, real estate, and medical device sales in the Southeast United States.Dan was blessed with an uncanny ability to make friends and was passionate about maintaining those friendships throughout his life. He had an infectious sense of humor and was the life of the party. Dan was a caring person and would always bend over backwards to assist anyone in need.Throughout the years he has maintained close relationships with many of his Sigma Chi brothers and high school friends. He took advantage of every opportunity to visit with them and reminisce about their great times together. Repeating many of the same stories never seemed to grow old, in fact the stories only became more embellished and entertaining.His life long pursuit was the chase of the "little round ball'. He was a very accomplished golfer and maintained a very low handicap for most of his life.He is survived by his mother, Mary Jeane Byers of Mount Pleasant, his sister , Anita Hill (Edwin) of Statesboro, Georgia, brothers ,Tony Byers (Dianne) of Isle of Palms, South Carolina. , Sanford "Sandy" Byers of Charleston, South Carolina., and nieces and nephews, Brooke ,Bayne, Fred, and Ashley . Great nieces and nephew, Addalyn, Everett, Wynn, Caroline and Lincoln. He was predeceased by his father, Ralph Carl Byers .In light of the current pandemic, a celebration of Dan's life will be planned in the future to include his family and friends.The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Crescent Hospice of Charleston and especially to Nickie and Denise for their unwavering devotion to Dan.The family requests that memorials be sent to Crescent Hospice of Charleston .A memorial message may be sent to www.CharlestonCremationCenter.com Published in The Sun News on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close