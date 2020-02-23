Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Luther Braswell Sr.. View Sign Service Information Ivie Funeral Home 194 Peachtree Street Murphy , NC 28906 (828)-837-2116 Memorial service 2:00 PM Yellow Creek Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice



September 9, 1929 – February 5, 2020

Robbinsville, NC.

Daniel Luther Braswell, Sr., (90) of Robbinsville, NC, passed-away into eternal life with his Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Elizabeth House Hospice Center in Flat Rock, NC. Dan was born on September 13, 1929, in Robbinsville, NC.

He was the eldest son of, Linville Braswell (deceased) and Hettie Anderson Braswell Williams (deceased). Dan grew up in the Great Depression era and its aftermath, along with his two full brothers, David Christopher Braswell, of North Wilkesboro, NC; Shirey (Mike) Braswell, of Dayton, OH; two half-brothers, Jackie Williams and, Doug Williams (deceased), of Robbinsville, NC; and one sister, Helen Jenkins, of Clinton, TN.

Dan loved to play card games and took an early liking to playing the game of rook. Like all his siblings, he loved to work, and support his family. Prior to his passing, he attended church at Grace Tabernacle and Hosanna Baptist Church. His brother Jackie shared how Dan vividly remembered accepting the Lord Jesus as his savior and being baptized at the age of 17. Dan graduated twelve years of school from the Masonic Orphanage in Oxford, NC. Later, he partially attended Duke University on a scholarship awarded to him by the Masonic Orphanage. At the age of 17, Dan joined the United States

In 1955, Dan met a young lady by the name of Marguerite (Peggy) Shoemaker. After several months of courtship, he would ask Peggy to be his wife. They remained married for the next 62 years until Peggy's passing in 2017. Dan remarried to Margaret Rigsby Braswell, early in 2019, until her unexpected passing in December of 2019. Dan worked for his brother, David Braswell's company for several years. He then went to work for Chrysler Motor Company, retiring after fourteen years. He did not stay retired for long. He came out of retirement and accepted a position with Harrington Construction Company of Myrtle Beach, SC. He worked for Harrington Construction Co. for the next 21 years until he decided to retire a second time.

Dan is best known for his sense of humor. He loved to laugh! Whenever he would visit family or friends he would always say, "I will see you soon and be back in a couple of months." During the last years of his life, when you would see Dan, he would always ask how our families were and that he was praying for each of them.

Dan is survived by his children, a daughter, Cheri Rose Braswell of Lillington, NC. Three sons, Linville L Braswell of Bowling Green, KY; Daniel L Braswell Jr. of Fayetteville, NC; and, Robert C Braswell, of Fayetteville, NC. Dan loved his four grandsons, Eric and Michael Braswell and Johnathon and Joseph Gray. He adored his five great grandchildren, Thomas, Riley, Liam, Alvin, and Presley.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the prayers for Dan. They also want to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors at the Elizabeth House Hospice Center for their excellent care during his final days.

A memorial service will be held at the Yellow Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020, beginning at 2:00 PM. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Max Turpin.

All friends and family are invited to attend our family's celebration of life for our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Daniel Luther Braswell.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, NC is overseeing all arrangements. An online guest register is available at:

www.iviefuneralhome.com



