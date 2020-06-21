Daniel Turner
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel John Turner
August 20, 1940 - June 04, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Daniel was born in Washington, NJ. He passed away in his home on June 4th, 2020. He is survived by a son, John David Turner, a daughter, Danielle Johnson and son in law Douglas Johnson. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Lindaberry and Linda Rogers. He had three grandsons, John Daniel Turner, Cory Turner, and Tim Johnson, one granddaughter, Krystin Johnson, two great-grandchildren, Anderson Jiron and Allison Rose Johnson.
A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at Shepard of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City, SC at a date to be determined.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved