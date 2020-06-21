Daniel John Turner
August 20, 1940 - June 04, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Daniel was born in Washington, NJ. He passed away in his home on June 4th, 2020. He is survived by a son, John David Turner, a daughter, Danielle Johnson and son in law Douglas Johnson. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Lindaberry and Linda Rogers. He had three grandsons, John Daniel Turner, Cory Turner, and Tim Johnson, one granddaughter, Krystin Johnson, two great-grandchildren, Anderson Jiron and Allison Rose Johnson.
A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at Shepard of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City, SC at a date to be determined.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
August 20, 1940 - June 04, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Daniel was born in Washington, NJ. He passed away in his home on June 4th, 2020. He is survived by a son, John David Turner, a daughter, Danielle Johnson and son in law Douglas Johnson. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Lindaberry and Linda Rogers. He had three grandsons, John Daniel Turner, Cory Turner, and Tim Johnson, one granddaughter, Krystin Johnson, two great-grandchildren, Anderson Jiron and Allison Rose Johnson.
A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at Shepard of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City, SC at a date to be determined.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 21, 2020.