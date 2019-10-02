Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Dan" Walsh-Davenport. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Send Flowers Notice

Daniel "Dan" Walsh-Davenport

May 4, 1952 - September 29, 2019

Conway

Daniel "Dan" Walsh-Davenport, age 67, passed into God's arms on September 29, 2019.

He was born in Syracuse, NY but spent most of his childhood in Cold Springs, NY where he attended Medfield Senior High School. Dan received an MBA in Marketing from American University and an MA in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a class of 1973 graduate from Bates College where he studied forms of government. Dan worked at three different Belk locations along the Grand strand as well as Geico Insurance Company. Dan worked for Community Coalition of Horry County teaching HIV prevention and was a volunteer for fundraising to help Care Team assist others with HIV that would not otherwise qualify for assistance. When health issues forced him to retire, he volunteered at the Rice Museum in Georgetown. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Louellen Walsh and his sister, Mary Lu Walsh.

Dan leaves behind, his husband, Johnny Davenport of six years and twenty-two years together; his dog and best buddy, Charlie: his sister, Kathy MacAndrew and her husband Vince; his nephews, Michael, Ross, and Brice MacAndrew; his cousins, Stephen Butler, Amy Jackson, Lee Butler, and Greg Butler; and many extended Davenport family, special friend Jim Fitch.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday October 11, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral with Celebrant Heather Black officiating. Dan would like for everyone to dress comfortable for the service.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers Dan, requested that you donate to .

Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019

