Danny C Bullard
Little River
"Napa Danny"
Danny Carlisle Bullard, 63, passed away at his home. Born December 22, 1955, he was the son of William "Carlisle" and Marilyn Bullard.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and business owner. Along with his wife and family he has owned and operated NAPA Auto Parts in North Myrtle and Little River for the past 26 years.
Mr. Bullard is survived by his wife of 29 years, Peggy. Also surviving are his daughter, Taylor Bullard; son, Nicholas Bullard (Macey); his brother, William "Dale" Bullard (Kay); and his mother. He is predeceased by his father, maternal grandparents, Lonie and Grover Elliot, and paternal grandparents, Gin and Maxie "Bill" Bullard.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at Lee Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday with the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the : donate.lovetotherescue.org.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 14, 2019