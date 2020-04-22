Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Danny Lee Caudle

February 16, 1960 - April 14, 2020

Myrtle Beach

On Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, Danny Lee Caudle passed away in his home.

Dan was born in Greensboro, NC, and moved to Myrtle Beach when he was 6. He was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School, Class of 78'. He also received a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from The College of Charleston.

Danny had a love for the history of Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed photography, bicycling, and scuba diving. He was best known for his quick wit and charming personality.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Caudle, and parents, C. Ray Caudle and Nancy Wooten Caudle. Surviving is his son, Stone Caudle (Rachael) of Myrtle Beach, sister, Kelley Caudle (Michael Knecht) of Fayetteville, NC, and brother Rusty Caudle (Lynn), and nephews Curt and Chad Caudle, all of Myrtle Beach.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic the family will be having a memorial service at a later date.



