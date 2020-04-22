Danny Lee Caudle
February 16, 1960 - April 14, 2020
Myrtle Beach
On Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, Danny Lee Caudle passed away in his home.
Dan was born in Greensboro, NC, and moved to Myrtle Beach when he was 6. He was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School, Class of 78'. He also received a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from The College of Charleston.
Danny had a love for the history of Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed photography, bicycling, and scuba diving. He was best known for his quick wit and charming personality.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Caudle, and parents, C. Ray Caudle and Nancy Wooten Caudle. Surviving is his son, Stone Caudle (Rachael) of Myrtle Beach, sister, Kelley Caudle (Michael Knecht) of Fayetteville, NC, and brother Rusty Caudle (Lynn), and nephews Curt and Chad Caudle, all of Myrtle Beach.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic the family will be having a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 22, 2020