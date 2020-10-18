1/
Darin Uptagrafft
Darin A. Uptagrafft
Little River
Little River, SC
Darin A. Uptagrafft, 58, passed away on October 13, 2020.
Born in Sumter, SC, to Doyle C. and Thelma Clayton Uptagrafft, Darin enjoyed spending his time fishing and watching NASCAR. He worked as the Assistant Produce Manager at Kroger Grocery for 25 years.
Darin is survived by his life partner of 18 years Theresa Elliot; wife Annette Coker Uptagrafft; son Eric M. Uptagrafft; daughters Ashley M. Uptagrafft, Katie Elliott and Julie Wyatt; his brothers Greg Uptagrafft, Keven Uptagrafft and John Marcotte; sisters Dena Marcotte and Donna Uptagrafft; and his four grandchildren Gracie M. Uptagrafft, Darin E. Rutter, Rebecca R. Uptagrafft and Keelyn O'Brion.
A Celebration of Life for Darin will be held on October, 24, 2020, at his home located at 3463 Trailside Drive, Little River, SC, from 12:00-5:00pm. Due to COVID protocol, all friends and family will be required to wear a facemask.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 05:00 PM
at his home
