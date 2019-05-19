Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Darlene Newell Hyman

October 8, 1939 - May 10, 2019

Surfside Beach, SC

Darlene Newell Hyman, 79, formerly of Surfside Beach, SC, departed this life on May 10, 2019; this was just 18 days after the love of her life, her husband, Roy Hyman, Jr. passed away. Theirs was a true love story from beginning to end, and they are now together again.

Darlene was born in Johnsonville, SC, on October 8, 1939. She started her career in teaching after graduating from Lander College in 1961. She then went on to earn her Masters in Speech Pathology from Western Carolina University and an Educational Specialist degree from the University of South Carolina. She served as both the Vice President and President of the Alumni Association at Lander College. She was a former member of the Lander Foundation Board and was elected to their Board of Trustees. After retiring from the public school system as a Speech Pathologist after 31 years, she then operated her own speech language service. Darlene spent many years active and serving in leadership roles with the Delta Kappa Gamma professional society for women educators where she formed life long friendships and created memories that lasted a lifetime.

Her spirit is carried on by her daughter Mica Hyman and three surviving siblings; sister Sarah Kunkle, and brothers Randy Newell and Joey Newell. She was welcomed in Heaven by her soulmate Roy, her mother Caroline Durant Newell, and her father Alfred Eugene Newell. She leaves behind many extended family members and a multitude of friends.

Darlene led a life of adventure and service. She traveled the world and was a shining light everywhere she went. She will be remembered most for her loving heart, her zest for life, and her genuine spirit.

Darlene's family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation to the Lander Foundation. Please specify that it is to honor Darlene Newell Hyman. The address where the donation can be mailed is 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC, 29649.



