David John Fishkind

December 9, 1954 - August 16, 2019

Murrells Inlet

It is with deep sadness that we announce David John Fishkind, of Murrells Inlet, died suddenly August 16, 2019 of cardiac arrest following a serious accident in his home. David was born December 9, 1954 in Summit, NJ, the beloved son of Janet B. and John J. Fishkind.

David, raised in Maplewood NJ, was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. He had a long career as a professional chef, which spanned a diverse spectrum, from the sleek environs of midtown Manhattan, to numerous rustic Catskill mountain cafes, to a long tenure as executive chef at a country club in Massachusetts. He also loved serving as chef for innumerable private catering events. His favorite culinary accomplishment came early in his career, when he served as tour chef for the popular rock band Loggins and Messina.

Upon his retirement from the culinary world, David worked in real estate in Murrells Inlet, specializing in new homes and condos. As with everything he did, he loved serving his clients, and his enthusiasm was infectious. And true to David's gregarious nature, he befriended a number of the families he sold homes to in Murrells Inlet, and they remained close friends to the present.

In recent years, David was the devoted caretaker to his aging parents who moved to Murrells Inlet to be near him. No task was too big or small when it came to caring for Janet and John. After the loss of his mother, he prepared dinner for his father every single night, because to David, food was the ultimate expression of love.

Throughout his lifetime, David would never be found far from the ocean. From the New Jersey shore, to Carriacou in the Carribbean, to Murrells Inlet, David found happiness at a beach. Yet a close second to his love of the beach was his love of the mountains and skiing. He skied with his family at Belleayre Mountain in New York for years, and also enjoyed many ski trips with John at the best ski resorts of the West.

David had a deep abiding love of Nature, a love of gardening, and loved animals, cherishing his kitties Peanut and Zachary.

One rarely missed David's entrance! He was loud, animated, and charismatic. Yet beneath the colorful exterior lay a deeply sensitive man. At his core, David was warm, caring, and loyal to family, friends, and neighbors. David's true gift was his ability to make connections with people wherever he went, to make people laugh and feel engaged. He loved to be surrounded by good people -- the more, the better! – to entertain them, feed them, and spin long tales for hours on end. He was generous to a fault, always there for friends in need, always ready to be helpful.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet. He is survived by his father, John, sister Aimee Campbell (James), niece Katherine, former wife Jody Leeds, and stepdaughter Trinity Klein.

We know family and friends near and far share in our enormous grief. A memorial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David Fishkind can be made to Murrells Inlet 2020

Condolences may be made at

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is in charge of arrangements.





