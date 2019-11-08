David Eugene Ganoe
April 23, 1953 - November 06, 2019
Surfside Beach
David Eugene Ganoe, 66, passed away at his home in Surfside Beach, South Carolina on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1953 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of David's life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Buchanan Trail West Greencastle, PA at 2:00PM.
For further family information, memorials and online condolences please visit www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 8, 2019