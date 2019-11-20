David Eugene Humphrey
September 15, 1943 - November 18, 2019
Little River
David Eugene Humphrey, 76, born in Meridian, Mississippi, passed away Monday, November 18th at his home in Little River, SC.
Mr. Humphrey was a retired Fire Chief at the Naval Weapon Station, Charleston, SC. He was a Mason, a Shriner, and served as an aerial photographer in the US Air Force Reserves. He was an avid cook and fisherman, enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Davis; sons, David E. Humphrey, Jr. (Monique) and Robert D. Humphrey; daughter, Angela Humphrey Ingram; stepson, Jarrell DeLoach; stepdaughter, Meaghan Lloyd; and grandchildren, Corey, Elizabeth, Amelia, and Jacquelyn.
Mr. Humphrey will be cremated. His family has chosen to have a private burial at sea.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 20, 2019