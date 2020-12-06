David Lee Beach
August 30, 1951 - December 3, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - David Lee Beach, 69, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Thursday, December 03, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 30, 1951 in Germany son of the late Gordon Macdonald Beach and Grace Elizabeth Beach.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a grandchild, Michael David Causey.
Survivors include three daughters, Kelly Leigh Vereen and her husband Wendell Ray of Murrells Inlet, Jamie Elizabeth Beach of Oregon and Amanda Grace Beach of Socastee; grandchildren, Heather Vereen, Alexis Leonard, Breanna Brengelman, Nathan Vereen, Ashley Barnett, AJ Nichols, Avery Nichols, Katelynn Willis and Riley Willis.
David loved riding his Harley Davidson, being on the boat, and fishing.
A celebration of David's life will be held 1:00pm Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.