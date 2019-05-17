David Metz
May 29, 1935 - May 14, 2019
Carlisle, PA
David Metz, 83, has died in Carlisle, PA. Born in Charleston, WV, Dave was a long time resident of Myrtle Beach. As the proprietor of Metz Plumbing and a coach of youth sports, he was an an extraordinarily talented builder of things and shaper of young people. He also served his country in the West Virginia Air National Guard.
David was the proud centerpiece of a growing family. He is survived by Carolyn Metz of Carlisle, PA, his loving wife of 63 years; three sons: Dr. Steven Metz of Carlisle, PA; Brian Metz of St. Petersburg, FL, and Barry Metz of Tampa, FL; six grandchildren: Brandon Hanna-Metz of Tampa, FL; Jaryd Metz of Adamstown, MD; Briana Fernandez of Park City, UT; Rachel Rodgers of Mechanicsburg, PA; Stephanie Babu of New York City; and Lindsay Metz of Tampa, FL; and four great-grandsons: Peyton and Lucas Rodgers, Micah Babu, and Daniel Metz.
Published in The Sun News on May 17, 2019