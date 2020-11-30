1/
David Parry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Parry
November 26, 2020
Briarcliff Acres, South Carolina - David E. Parry, age 87, of Briarcliffe Acres, SC died Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in Ithaca, NY and grew up in Stratford, CT and Cleveland Heights, OH. After graduation from high school, he joined the United States Air Force. Upon discharge, he attended Purdue University where he met his wife of 66 years, Martha (nee Brunton). They were married in West Lafayette, IN in 1954. He was an executive with Amphenol, then Bunker Ramo in the Chicago, IL area. When Bunker Ramo was acquired in 1981, he relocated to Potomac, MD to join the Marriott Corporation. After leaving Marriott, David and Martha purchased a printing business in Maryland, which they sold in 1989 to acquire Bay Printing Company in North Myrtle Beach, SC. He enjoyed living in Briarcliffe Acres and served as its mayor from 2003 to 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Martha B. Parry of Briarcliffe Acres, SC, one son, Michael (Peggy) of Windermere, FL and one daughter, Susan (Steve) Ritter of Andover, MN, grandsons, Daniel (Brittany) and Brian, and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, private memorial services are in development. A private, family interment will take place at a later date. For the complete obit and to send online condolences, visit www.msfh.net.
Memorials may be made to South Carolina Public Broadcasting at https://www.scetv.org/.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved