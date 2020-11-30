David Parry
November 26, 2020
Briarcliff Acres, South Carolina - David E. Parry, age 87, of Briarcliffe Acres, SC died Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in Ithaca, NY and grew up in Stratford, CT and Cleveland Heights, OH. After graduation from high school, he joined the United States Air Force. Upon discharge, he attended Purdue University where he met his wife of 66 years, Martha (nee Brunton). They were married in West Lafayette, IN in 1954. He was an executive with Amphenol, then Bunker Ramo in the Chicago, IL area. When Bunker Ramo was acquired in 1981, he relocated to Potomac, MD to join the Marriott Corporation. After leaving Marriott, David and Martha purchased a printing business in Maryland, which they sold in 1989 to acquire Bay Printing Company in North Myrtle Beach, SC. He enjoyed living in Briarcliffe Acres and served as its mayor from 2003 to 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Martha B. Parry of Briarcliffe Acres, SC, one son, Michael (Peggy) of Windermere, FL and one daughter, Susan (Steve) Ritter of Andover, MN, grandsons, Daniel (Brittany) and Brian, and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, private memorial services are in development. A private, family interment will take place at a later date. For the complete obit and to send online condolences, visit www.msfh.net
Memorials may be made to South Carolina Public Broadcasting at https://www.scetv.org/
