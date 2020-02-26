David R. Pelletier

November 20, 1947 - February 23, 2020

Myrtle Beach

David R. Pelletier, 72 of Myrtle Beach died on February 23, 2020. He was born in Maine and retired to Myrtle Beach in 2003. He is loved and survived by his Joanne and his pets, Betsy, Burtch and Momsy. He will be remembered for his lifelong support of the New England Patriots and his serious approach to playing golf and practicing to always improve his game.

There will be no service.

Those wishing to honor Dave's memory are asked to donate to a local animal shelter.

Cremation Services Direct (843.651.1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family with arrangements.



