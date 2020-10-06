David Singleton

David A. Singleton
November 4, 1960 - October 3, 2020
Conway
David A. Singleton, age 59 of Myrtle Beach passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in his home. He was born in Amarillo, Texas, son of the late John D. and Margaret Claire Trombley Singleton.
David retired from SCE&G after 40 years of service. He attended Myrtle Beach Christen Church, Masonic Lodge #353 of Myrtle Beach, Omar Shrine Temple Mt. Pleasants, SC. He was supportive in Project Amazonas, Iquitos Peru.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Singleton and their treasured, Buffy. Surviving immediate family members are sisters, Nancy Hinds and Anita Singleton-Sunday and fiancé, Karen Greenspan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Omar Shriners Hospital, Greenville, SC.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.