1/1
David Singleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Singleton
November 4, 1960 - October 3, 2020
Conway
David A. Singleton, age 59 of Myrtle Beach passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in his home. He was born in Amarillo, Texas, son of the late John D. and Margaret Claire Trombley Singleton.
David retired from SCE&G after 40 years of service. He attended Myrtle Beach Christen Church, Masonic Lodge #353 of Myrtle Beach, Omar Shrine Temple Mt. Pleasants, SC. He was supportive in Project Amazonas, Iquitos Peru.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Singleton and their treasured, Buffy. Surviving immediate family members are sisters, Nancy Hinds and Anita Singleton-Sunday and fiancé, Karen Greenspan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Omar Shriners Hospital, Greenville, SC.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved