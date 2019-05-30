David W. Thompson
Myrtle Beach, SC
David Wayne Thompson, 68, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.
He was born in Conway, SC, January 31, 1951, a son of the late David William and Eloise Suggs Thompson. He was also predeceased by a sister, Wanda Thompson.
David was an avid golfer and enjoyed dirt track racing with his family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda B. Thompson, two sons, Michael D. Thompson and Benji D. Thompson and girlfriend, Mary Ellen Carroll, two sisters, Jennie Lackey (Stephen), Roxanne M. Thompson; two grandchildren, Brittany and Bradley Thompson.
A Memorial Service will be 6:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Crawford officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Friends of Fisher House Charleston, PO Box 1678, Charleston, SC 29402-1678.
An on line guest book is available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on May 30, 2019