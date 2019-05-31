David Von Vandergriff

May 26, 1955-August 24, 2018

Surfside Beach

Dr. David Von Vandergriff, 63, passed away Auust 24, 2018 at his home in Surfside Beach, SC. Born in Clinton, TN, he was the son of the late Donald Ray and Francene Harber Vandergriff. Dr. Vandergriff graduated from the University of South Carolina with a PhD in Educational Psychology. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast. In addition to being a standout football player in high school and college, Dr. Vandergriff competed nationally and internationally in the hammer and weight throws. In the year 2000, he began coaching future three-time Olympian Amber Campbell. As a result of their enduring partnership, she became the most decorated and accomplished women's hammer thrower in US history. Dr. Vandergriff was also the owner and operator of SportsDoctors, Inc. Professionally, he will be remembered as a courageous whistleblower who suffered as a result of his noble actions. Dr. Vandergriff is survived by his wife, Susan Matthews Vandergriff, of Surfside Beach, SC. Also surviving are two sisters and three nieces.



