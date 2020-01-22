Dawn Smith
West Columbia
Dawn Smith, age 66, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence with her daughter and companion by her side.
Dawn was born in Kershaw a daughter of the late Rickey and Julia Smith. She was a loving and caring mother with strong character. She loved dogs, country music, oldies and The Monkeys. Dawn was a 1971 graduate of Conway High School and a graduate of University of South Carolina. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry Scott Smith and her beloved loyal companion, her dog Batman.
She is survived by her daughter, Meredith Roest of West Columbia; her companion and caregiver, John Merrill of West Columbia; sister Kitsy (Reid) Barnes of Murrells Inlet; additional family members Gail, Theresa, Doris Ann, Lynn, Joe and Wesley; several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Service will be held graveside at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Brett DeYoung officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 22, 2020