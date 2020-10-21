Debbie H. Lawrimore
August 26, 1956 - October 17, 2020
Irmo
Debbie H. Lawrimore, 64, of Irmo, SC, died October 17, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Lawrimore was born August 26, 1956 in Georgetown, SC to Joie and Jean Holland. She attended Winyah High School in Georgetown, SC, continued her education at the University of South Carolina and retired from the State of SC. She was a devoted wife and mother who was full of life and love and enjoyed traveling and finding new adventures. The world was a better place with her in it and she will be missed dearly by her many family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Stan Lawrimore; her son, Charlie Lawrimore; mother, Jean Holland; and brother, Mike Holland.
Due to COVID-19, Debbie's wish was for the family to hold a private memorial. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Duncan United Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.