Claramae "Debbie" Sorge
September 9, 1937 - July 26, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Claramae "Debbie" Sorge, 81, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. She was born September 9, 1937 in Norristown, PA, daughter of the late Evelyn Speacht. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Sorge.
Debbie was the Resident Manager for 7 years for terminally ill children at Give Kids the World Village in Florida.
Survivors include two sons, John W. Sorge and Gregory J. Sorge; a daughter, Debbie Flinchum; two sisters, Jacqueline and Jeannine; three grandchildren, Amanda Faircloth (Dan Miller), Candice Faircloth (Adam Saunier), and Miranda Flinchum; three great-granddaughters, Alivia, Haven, and Alexis; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, followed by a Graveside Service at 1:00 PM at Florence National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Give Kids the World through their website, www.gktw.org.
Published in The Sun News on July 31, 2019