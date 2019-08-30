Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Theriault. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 View Map Send Flowers Notice



August 28, 1953 - August 27, 2019

Longs

Deborah Theriault, 65, died August 27, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Born on August 28, 1953 in Woodbury, NJ, she was the daughter of William and Elizabeth Tomlin Folker.

Deborah is survived by her husband of 45 years, Marc J. Theriault; two daughters, Gabrielle Williams (Thomas) and Nicole Theriault; two sisters, Tracy Chislom (Stanley), Lori Holland (Kenneth); one grandchild, Cassidy Williams; and faithful canine companion, Bella.

Deborah was an avid member of the Americas Boating Club of North Strand and loved cruising up and down the east coast. She loved to travel the world with her family visiting Hawaii, Scotland, Cuba, Turks and Caicos, and England among others in recent years.

Although from New Jersey she lived all around the world and made close friends wherever she was.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Following the viewing a reception will be held at River Hills Golf Course Clubhouse from 5 to 7 pm. Burial will be in Woodbury, NJ at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memorial Processing Center, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058 or American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





