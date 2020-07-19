1/1
Delores Scott
1956 - 2020
Delores P. Scott
January 17, 1956 - July 13, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Delores P. Scott, 64, of Myrtle Beach, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on July 13, 2020. Delores was born January 17, 1956 in Martinsville, Virginia, a daughter to David and Ivanelle Prillaman. She was preceded in death by her mother.
In life, Delores was a dedicated member of the Myrtle Beach Church of Christ. In her leisure time, she loved caring for and spending time with her family most of all. She also enjoyed gardening, lighthouses, and cats. She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Clemon "Eddie" Scott Jr., her daughter Valerie Wells, her granddaughter Annie Wells, her father David Prillaman and her brother Curtis Prillaman.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Delores' honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). Services will be announced by the family. To sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family, please visit goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home of Carolina Forest is honored to be serving the family.


Published in The Sun News on Jul. 19, 2020.
