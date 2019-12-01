Delores "Dee" L. Wilcox
Myrtle Beach
Delores "Dee" Lowe Wilcox age 72, loving wife and mother, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House.
Born in Syracuse, New York, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lillian Lemay. Mrs. Wilcox was a former director of the GSWIBC. She was an avid bowler who loved animals, traveling and knitting. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Dick Wilcox; a son, Paul Wilcox of Myrtle Beach; a sister in law, Barbara Ewer. a niece, Erin Mangold (Lee); great nieces, Allyson and Emma Mangold; a nephew, Bart Ewer; cousins, Rona Russell, Susan Onley, Kathleen Gray, Dorothy Gray, Keith Gray, Christopher Gray, Donald Gray, Dennis Gray, Robert Ross, Maureen Nolan, Edward Manahan and Allison Ellia.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, December 3rd at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 1, 2019