Dennis Howard HarrelsonMay 23, 1958 - July 14, 2020Surfside BeachDennis Howard Harrelson, 62, resident of Surfside Beach, SC died unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with his significant other by his side and his daughter, Magon, following shortly after. Dennis was born May 23, 1958 in Dillion, SC. Predeceased by: his father, Howard Wade Harrelson whom died in 1974 and his brother, Ricky Bryan Harrelson whom died in 2016;Survived by: his mother, Juanita Love (George Love); his significant other, Linda Jones; his daughters: Summer Harrelson of Baltimore, MD; Magon Harrelson (Nefi Barrientos) of Surfside Beach, SC; and Lindsay Rae Smiler (Matthew Smiler) of Baltimore, MD. His step-daughter: Kelli Anderson (Matthew Anderson) of Conway, SC. Granddaugher: Ella Anderson (Kelli and Matthew Anderson) and unborn granddaughter due September 2020 (Lindsay Rae and Matthew Smiler); sister-in law: Angie Harrelson; Nieces and Nephews: Ricky Bryan Harrelson, Austin Harrelson and Katelin Harrelson (Ricky and Angie Harrelson).Dennis Harrelson grew up in Latta and Dillion, SC with a very humble beginning. Where his family lacked financial means, they had love and their belief in God that made such a strong bond. He grew up next to his grandmother, Flora Rich, who meant the world to him throughout his life. He moved to Florence, SC prior to High School. He graduated from West Florence High School and then attended Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. Most of his career he worked in sales, acquired real estate for rental property, and owned multiple businesses. He vowed to make the most of his career to be able to provide a great life for himself and his children. He achieved great success in his life despite the adversity and challenges that came his way. In the last 10 years, he worked as a consultant for America's Home Place. He had a great passion for helping make others dreams come true by buying their homes through America's Home Place. The company and the work brought great meaning and joy to him. Throughout the years, he was a member of civil organizations such as Lions and Rotary Club. Also, he donated to numerous charities throughout the years. This was a strong belief of his that it was his duty to give back to those less fortunate. Throughout his formative years and adult life he was very involved in the Florence Baptist Temple. His favorite pass time was reading, listening to music, sitting on a dock watching the waves from the ocean, riding his golf cart, watching the birds outside his window and being with family. He was very well read in many areas. Those that knew him would say, "he knew something about everything."A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Conway, SC at Goldfinch Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Celebration of Life Service is closed and invitation only. Please send flowers to Goldfinch Funeral Home - Conway Chapel at 606-610 Beaty Street Conway, SC 29528. Please call Goldfinch Funeral Home for more information at 843-248- 4211.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.