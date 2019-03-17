Dennis John Parello, Sr.
September, 23, 1945 - March 12, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Dennis John Parello, Sr. formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his wife Katherine of 33 years and his loving companions, Wiley Jean who never left his side in his final weeks and Toby who is confused.
Dennis served in the U.S. Army and then on the Chicago Police Department, retiring after 39 years. He then became Director of Security for McCormick Center Hotel, the Inn of Chicago, Marshall Field Garden Apartment Homes and finally, Brach's Candy of which he oversaw the final closing of the Chicago operations.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Katherine; daughter, Tina Ajazi; and grandson, Bob Duff. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin; mother, Bessie; brother, Ronnie; sister-in-law Connie; and his son, Dennis, Jr.
A Celebration of Dennis' life will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 573 Cypress Ave. Garden City, SC 29576.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 17, 2019