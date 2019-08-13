Dennis K. Murphy

Dennis K. Murphy
Surfside Beach
Dennis Keith Murphy age 73, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Charleston.
Born in Akron, OH, he was a son of the late Allison and Hettie Murphy. Mr. Murphy loved golf, enjoyed music and restoring juke boxes. He was a DJ at South Strand Shag Club.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Murphy; two brothers in law, Steve Manning and Gene Herline; nieces, Gina and Heather and a nephew, Keith and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Transplant Games, Fisher House of Charleston, or to Doorways in Richmond, VA.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 13, 2019
