Dennis Pritchett
1948 - 2020
Dennis Lee Pritchett
October 14, 1948 - October 10, 2020
Surfside Beach
Dennis Lee Pritchett, age 71, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a multiyear battle with Lewy body dementia. Dennis was born in Fredericksburg, VA, to the late Horace Lee and Ruby Seay Pritchett. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane Elizabeth Seay Pritchett in December 2019.
After being raised in Spotsylvania County, VA Dennis served in the US Army in Vietnam in the late 1960s/early 1970s before settling in the Northern Virginia area to raise his family. He worked for Giant Food in various roles his entire adult life, retiring to the Myrtle Beach area in the early 2000s. Throughout his life, Dennis was a devout husband and father with a strong loyalty to his Christian faith. He was an avid Nascar and Dale Earnhardt fan, and always loved any snacks he could get his hands on.
He is survived by 2 sons, Cale Pritchett (wife Christina) of Ashburn, VA; Travis Pritchett (wife Ashley) of Murrells Inlet, SC; 1 daughter Jodi Pritchett Reeves of Surfside Beach, SC; 1 brother, Larry Pritchett (wife Judy) of Spotsylvania, VA; 6 grandchildren, Matthew and Jessica Reeves, Landon, Tyler, Peyton, and Anna Pritchett, and many loved nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned at this time and the family may be contacted at Cale.Pritchett@gmail.com.
Cremation Services Direct (843.651.1194) of Myrtle Beach is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in The Sun News on Oct. 18, 2020.
