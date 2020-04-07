Dennis Ray Massengill
March 2, 1949 - April 4, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
Dennis Ray Massengill, 71, passed away peacefully at Embrace Hospice House, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Born on March 2, 1949 in Johnston County, NC, he was the son of Herbert and Nellie Allen Massengill.
Dennis loved spending time on the beach and shagging.
Survivors include his brother, Larry James Massengill; sister, Joyce Rinehart; two nephews, Larry "Eugene" Massengill, Rodney Massengill (Sandy) and their children, Joshua and Julia; one niece, Denise Jernigan and her children, Hailee and Brysan; and many close and special friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 7, 2020