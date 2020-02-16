Dennis Springs (1952 - 2020)
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Belin United Methodist Church
Murrells Inlet, SC
Dennis Holmes Springs
October 15, 1952 - February 13, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Dennis Holmes Springs, 67, of Murrells Inlet, passed away at his home with his family by his side on February 13, 2020. He was born October 15, 1952 in Atlanta, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet.
For further information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 16, 2020
