Devon Lee
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Devon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devon Lee
December 22, 1943-June 11, 2020
Conway
Mr. Devon Walton Lee, 76, widower of Diane Lee, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.
Born December 22, 1943 in Conway he was the son of the late Alton Devon Lee and the late Evelyn Collins Lee. Mr. Lee was a retired manager with Crop Production Services.
Survivors include his children, Heather (Josh) Mincey of Conway, Betsy Lee (Buzz) Sheffield of Bethlehem, GA, and Jerry (Beth) Thomas Lee of Conway; his sisters, Sarah (Jerry) Tyler and Barbara (Ray) Reese, both of Conway; and his grandchildren, Michele Paradise, Morgan Lee, Anna Sheffield, Addy Mincey, Ally Mincey; and his great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Rande, Lucie Paradise, Addison Paradise, and Raelynn Paradise.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jason Cook and Rev. Vernie Batten. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions attendance will be limited and proper social distancing will be observed. Please contact the family for further details.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved