Devon Lee
December 22, 1943-June 11, 2020
Conway
Mr. Devon Walton Lee, 76, widower of Diane Lee, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.
Born December 22, 1943 in Conway he was the son of the late Alton Devon Lee and the late Evelyn Collins Lee. Mr. Lee was a retired manager with Crop Production Services.
Survivors include his children, Heather (Josh) Mincey of Conway, Betsy Lee (Buzz) Sheffield of Bethlehem, GA, and Jerry (Beth) Thomas Lee of Conway; his sisters, Sarah (Jerry) Tyler and Barbara (Ray) Reese, both of Conway; and his grandchildren, Michele Paradise, Morgan Lee, Anna Sheffield, Addy Mincey, Ally Mincey; and his great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Rande, Lucie Paradise, Addison Paradise, and Raelynn Paradise.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jason Cook and Rev. Vernie Batten. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions attendance will be limited and proper social distancing will be observed. Please contact the family for further details.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.